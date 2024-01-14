Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,464 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 28.6% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 335,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after buying an additional 74,630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,602,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,311,000 after purchasing an additional 305,910 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.2% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 67,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.61. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $152.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.25.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

