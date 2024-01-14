Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on January 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
OXLCM stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83.
About Oxford Lane Capital
