Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCN opened at $23.83 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
