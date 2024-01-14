Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCN opened at $23.83 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

