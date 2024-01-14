VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 58.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in VEON in the third quarter valued at $195,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. New Street Research assumed coverage on VEON in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

VEON Trading Up 0.8 %

VEON stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. VEON has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

Featured Articles

