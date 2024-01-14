CHS Inc. (CHSCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on March 29th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
CHS Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CHS stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. CHS has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.
CHS Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.