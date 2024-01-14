Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -169.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

LAND opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at about $14,825,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 230,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 491.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 681,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 156,259 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

