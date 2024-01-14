CHS Inc. (CHSCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on March 29th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

CHS Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $25.55 on Friday. CHS has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

