Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:GOODN)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
GOODN stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $24.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89.
