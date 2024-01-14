Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.47. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.76 and a twelve month high of C$10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.