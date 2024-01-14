Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.47. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.76 and a twelve month high of C$10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
