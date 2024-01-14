Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.4% during the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $134.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.00. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $239.71.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

