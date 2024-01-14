Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

