Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 23,214 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,214 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

