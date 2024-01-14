Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after buying an additional 61,260 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Landstar System by 20.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Landstar System by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.09.

Landstar System stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.13.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

