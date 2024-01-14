Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 450 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 931,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 65,214 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period.

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

