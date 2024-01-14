Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $868,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $566,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNDY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on monday.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

monday.com Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.31.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

