Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 2,429 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CEVA by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CEVA by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CEVA by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $36.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEVA

CEVA Profile

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.