Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $117,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSV stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

