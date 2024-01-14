Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Block were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 4.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 15.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Down 2.0 %

SQ opened at $66.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SQ

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,054,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.