UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $521.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $537.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

