Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.570-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.1 million-$100.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.8 million. Flexsteel Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 29.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $24.96.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flexsteel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

