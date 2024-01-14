Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $270.90 million during the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 24.8 %

CJREF stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CJREF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Corus Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

