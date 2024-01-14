Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $451.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.9 million. Infinera also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to 0.080- EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.72.

Shares of INFN opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

