Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 67 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $192.96 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.66.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.