Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 2,657 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,830,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in XPeng by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in XPeng by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Stock Performance

XPEV opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.40 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.68.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

