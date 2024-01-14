Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $302.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

