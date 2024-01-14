Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Saia were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Saia by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Saia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Saia by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $439.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.33 and a 52-week high of $461.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.58.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.39.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

