Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,427 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $109.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.27.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.