Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 2,030 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 369.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Crocs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average of $97.88.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

