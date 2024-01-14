Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,233 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Manulife Financial worth $100,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MFC opened at $21.33 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MFC

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.