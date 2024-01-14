The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,016.92

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,016.92 ($12.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,177.50 ($15.01). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 1,173 ($14.95), with a volume of 1,771,995 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.57) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.02) to GBX 1,250 ($15.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.36) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.66) to GBX 1,300 ($16.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,033.33 ($13.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5,865.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,117.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,017.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

