Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $103.61 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,956,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,511 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Monster Beverage worth $103,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.