American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,355,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,286 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $101,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,428,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98,897 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 25.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 16.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.1% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 163,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.