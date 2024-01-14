Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,177,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,723 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $901,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.33. The stock has a market cap of $354.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

