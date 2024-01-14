Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,799,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,426 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.33% of KBR worth $106,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 7.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 212.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,840 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in KBR by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $54.71 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

