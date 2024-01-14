Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $303.22

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.22 ($3.87) and traded as high as GBX 310 ($3.95). Volex shares last traded at GBX 309.50 ($3.95), with a volume of 401,305 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.48) target price on shares of Volex in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £561.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,934.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 303.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

