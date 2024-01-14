Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,319,000 after buying an additional 1,109,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,903,000 after acquiring an additional 751,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 866,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 695,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.