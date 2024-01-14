Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $88,000 Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Matador Resources by 12.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 15.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,149,000 after purchasing an additional 366,773 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Matador Resources stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

