Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 500 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 166.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after acquiring an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after buying an additional 289,165 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after buying an additional 295,239 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $121,096,000 after buying an additional 221,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $120,252,000 after acquiring an additional 99,062 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $140.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 35.68%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

