Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $114.44

Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 114.44 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 122.02 ($1.56). Avation shares last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.55), with a volume of 35,070 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.06) target price on shares of Avation in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AVAP
Avation Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Avation
In other Avation news, insider Robert Jeffries Chatfield sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £375,000 ($478,011.47). 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Avation Company Profile
Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avation
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.