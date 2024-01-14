Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $114.44

Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 114.44 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 122.02 ($1.56). Avation shares last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.55), with a volume of 35,070 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.06) target price on shares of Avation in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.38. The company has a market cap of £86.12 million, a P/E ratio of 867.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Avation news, insider Robert Jeffries Chatfield sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £375,000 ($478,011.47). 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

