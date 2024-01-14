Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.82

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.82 and traded as high as $6.12. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 13,176 shares.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.
About Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.
