Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.82

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCFGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.82 and traded as high as $6.12. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 13,176 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 12.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 117.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

