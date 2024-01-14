ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.97

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $5.11. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 13,982 shares changing hands.
ImmuCell Stock Up 4.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ImmuCell
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
