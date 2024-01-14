ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.97

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $5.11. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 13,982 shares changing hands.

ImmuCell Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ImmuCell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICCC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 100,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 49.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

