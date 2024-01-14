Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as high as C$5.60. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.60, with a volume of 120,690 shares.

RSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$588.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$308.04 million during the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.400738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

