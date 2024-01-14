Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.78

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.78 and traded as high as $37.22. Camden National shares last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 33,742 shares trading hands.

CAC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Camden National had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $37.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 15.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Camden National by 8.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Camden National by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

