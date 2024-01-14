McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.60

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.60 and traded as high as C$1.98. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 13,649 shares traded.

McCoy Global Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. McCoy Global had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of C$16.88 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.2613784 earnings per share for the current year.

McCoy Global Dividend Announcement

About McCoy Global

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. McCoy Global’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

