Braemar (LON:BMS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $252.68

Shares of Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.68 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 301.72 ($3.85). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 296 ($3.77), with a volume of 50,637 shares trading hands.
Braemar Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 268.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 252.44. The stock has a market cap of £97.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3,288.89 and a beta of 1.10.
Braemar Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Braemar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13,333.33%.
Insider Activity at Braemar
Braemar Company Profile
Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.
