Braemar (LON:BMS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $252.68

Shares of Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.68 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 301.72 ($3.85). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 296 ($3.77), with a volume of 50,637 shares trading hands.

Braemar Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 268.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 252.44. The stock has a market cap of £97.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3,288.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Braemar alerts:

Braemar Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Braemar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13,333.33%.

Insider Activity at Braemar

Braemar Company Profile

In related news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 34,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.52), for a total transaction of £95,250.36 ($121,415.37). 55.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.