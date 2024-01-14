Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.43

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €168.43 ($185.09) and traded as high as €187.55 ($206.10). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €187.35 ($205.88), with a volume of 262,757 shares.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €176.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €168.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

