Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.52

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €70.52 ($77.49) and traded as high as €74.70 ($82.09). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €74.46 ($81.82), with a volume of 242,706 shares traded.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.51.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and, beauty care, and laundry and home care business worldwide. It operates through Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including automotive and metals; packaging and consumer goods; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.