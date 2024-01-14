Spectris (LON:SXS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,406.68

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,406.68 ($43.42) and traded as high as GBX 3,606 ($45.97). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,575 ($45.57), with a volume of 334,311 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,821.25 ($74.20).

Spectris Stock Up 1.0 %

Spectris Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,771.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,522.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,405.96.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

