Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.00

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:BD15 – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.26). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.26), with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £455.62 million and a P/E ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

