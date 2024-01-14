Short Interest in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Drops By 20.6%

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,689,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,003,000 after purchasing an additional 278,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,031,000 after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

